Aion NA is offering players a limited-time free boost to level 80

Let’s say you’re curious about what’s been happening at the tippy-top end of Aion, but you’re not exactly keen on climbing the 80 levels to get there. If that’s the case, then the game’s new level 80 boost event has your number.

This event will grant players that have at least one level 10 character the opportunity to use a Character Jump option from the character select screen to mint themselves a new high-level avatar, complete with a set of equipment and some useful items in the inventory. New and existing characters can’t take advantage of this jump, but once new players have leveled up a throwaway character to level 10, they can take advantage of the boost.

This event is mostly meant to let as many players as possible take part in a dungeon boost event, where players can rake in enhanced rewards from certain PvE and PvP instances. Both events will be available until Wednesday, April 7th, so if you’re feeling froggy, now is the time to jump.

