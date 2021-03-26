Bless Unleashed details planned changes coming to field combat and dungeon mechanics

Bless Unleashed is planning some changes to its overall experience according to the latest dispatch from the development team. A lot of changes, really. For example, out in the field players can look forward to a smoother overall quest flow as well as a variety of new NPCs to meet and interact with while exploring the world. There’s also a new berserk mechanic coming to monsters in the field and new quest lines to be cleared.

Meanwhile, dungeons are getting an overall balancing pass to ensure that different dungeons meant to be at the same difficulty level all work for players and are neither too hard nor too easy. Players will also be given the ability to queue up for multiple dungeons at the same time, ensuring that it’s easier to find a match to run dungeon content. Check out the full rundown for a preview of the improvements coming to the game in the near future.