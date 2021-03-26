Genshin Impact has made a billion dollars in its first six months of operation

For a while there it seemed like no one would stop with the Genshin Impact memes, huh? But six months out from launch, it seems that the game has genuinely made quite an impact, as analyst SensorTower is reporting that the game has hit $1 billion in player spending six months after its release in September. To put that number in contrast, Pokemon Go took nine months to hit that spending mark.

While the game isn’t quite the number one moneymaker on the app store in its native China, it has managed that internationally, meaning that it also qualifies as the top-earning RPG internationally and in China as well. This is no doubt helped by the game’s business model, which focuses around a gacha character model (essentially, buying packs of items and hoping to randomly get one of several possible characters) and a two-track seasonal battle pass. You can’t argue it’s not working for the game.