Tencent is launching multiplayer survival game Undawn on PC and mobile this year

Did the world need another multiplayer survival title? Maybe not, but nobody’s gonna be sad to get a good one from a solid publisher sitting on a giant pile of money, I suspect. And that’s what’s happening, as this week Tencent – under its Lightspeed & Quantum banner – took the wraps off of Undawn, billing it as an Unreal Engine 4 post-apoc open world co-op action game with a survival twist.

“The world has been overrun by zombies, and it’s your job to survive and thrive in this hellish landscape. Combining both Player vs Player (PvP) and Player vs Environment (PvE) gameplay, Undawn is a fresh take on the open world survival experience. To survive in this huge environment, players will scavenge resources, craft better supplies and weapons, and battle with enemies both undead and very much alive. To thrive, players must band together with others to build unique shelters, trade resources, and stake out a homestead to protect themselves from the rampaging undead.”

Expect the game on mobile and PC “later this year.”