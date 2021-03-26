World of Warcraft is altering the deal on game time purchases, settling on just 60-day increments

Players who obtain their World of Warcraft game time through Blizzard’s shop have fewer options this week, as the studio announced that it has removed the 30- and 180-day pre-paid time purchase options from the store.
“We recently conducted a review on the available services in all currencies. Based on this, we have decided to alter the available game time options in the Blizzard Shop,” said the studio. “As of today, the game time options of 30, 90, and 180 days have been removed and game time is only available as a purchase of 60 days.”
Understandably, players are not too keen at having fewer purchase options and have taken to the forums and Reddit to complain.
“This really doesn’t sit well, just a blatant money gouging tactic,” one player said. “Why should we magically be forced to commit to two months at a time if we chose not to go the route of an active sub? They are just trying to push players towards [subscribing] because they know any reoccurring subscription that automatically charges you.”
Before you hyperventilate too much, understand that this does not affect subscriptions (which still offer variable increments) nor 30-day game time purchases with the WoW Token.
Here’s my theory:
Blizzard had a subdrop after SL that was significant. This isn’t really as much as “moneygrabbing” as it is a way of them to artificially boost sub numbers by forcing players through a really obnoxious and unintuitive sub-desub routine. The next earnings call will probably have Kotick mentioning that “WoW’s sub drop was just seasonal and we recouped most of our losses” or something.
While i was once an advocate for “Blizzard is bad enough on it’s own, we shouldn’t blame Activision for everything bad at Blizzard”, this exact action has Kotick’s stench all over it.
He really will make a name for himself as a CEO that artificially inflates values and brings nothing of benefit.
I mean, thought of another way, you were paying money for a piece of plastic in varying increments that allowed you to have ‘time'(Of paid service). The jokes on you anyway…
News to Blizz: Since your grandfathering, I won’t be changing my subscription plan anytime soon. I also don’t believe in fixing things that are not broken. Just saying.
on one hand this is a stupid decision to limit consumers under the flag of trying to combat bots, on the other hand there’s so many people who are misunderstanding that this does not affect sub discounts and using tokens for game time…
Bad change. No benefit to players, just hoping to get people locked into another month or an automatically renewing sub (that you might let renew by accident).
The more money you can milk at once the less it matters how soon they leave. Bobby needs that fourteenth gold toilet real bad you guys.
This is idiotic. Money grubbers.
So wait. Even if fewer people were using those options, was it costing anything to keep them in? If so, maybe it could be argued that this is a way to save some resources, but still. It does look like it is just a move to restrict options and push people toward subscriptions.
Nope! And that’s how I subbed for years! Too bad I will never be going back!!