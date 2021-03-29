Ashes of Creation discusses the process for combat changes, promises up to eight dungeons for alpha

This past Friday saw another livestream from the devs of Ashes of Creation and you’ll never guess what they were talking about. Go on, guess. Wait, you saw the headline and probably knew coming in here that they had a lot to say about the upcoming alpha one test. Or you’ve been following along and know that alpha is coming (if not delayed a bit). Boy, I sure am bad at setting up these guessing games.

Yes, much of the discussion was about working on the polish for the game’s June alpha, with a primary focus on combat changes. The team is using a brand new tool to author abilities and work on them more responsibly, while the devs plan on introducing “additional things, weird stuff, cool stuff and more.” The updates to combat are likely going to arriving little by little and will ask for a lot of feedback from players, but the end goal should mean combat will feel better overall.

On the subject of polish, Ashes’ version of Unreal Engine has seen an upgrade from 4.25 to 4.26, while the devs are further working with their current testers to smooth out recently discovered problems to accommodate 250v250 PvP. Lastly, the stream confirmed that there will be something for the PvE-minded player as well, with plans to have around seven to eight dungeons in the alpha build.

Fans of the developing MMORPG can check out the full broadcast in the embed below or check out this Ashes Post summary.

