Cyberpunk 2077’s latest patch features a lengthy list of improvements and fixes

Cyberpunk 2077 has had yet another significant patch applied to the beleaguered RPG, with another wide swath of targeted improvements and bug fixes for a variety of missions and scenarios as the devs at CD Projekt Red build upon the foundation that the game’s January patch laid.

Readers will recall that this patch was delayed after the developer was the victim of a cyber attack. Readers will also recall that Cyberpunk was one of the studio’s messier launches as the title’s initial release was considered unplayable specifically on consoles, forcing both CDPR and Sony to offer refunds. Management of the game’s haphazard release wasn’t enough to mollify investors as they filed class-action lawsuits, and CDPR even faced the threats of fines the Polish government. Cyberpunk’s development was under scrutiny as well thanks to insider reports from devs and CDPR crunching its employees after initially promising not to.

All of this, of course, puts into stark relief that the game’s aspirations for multiplayer feel further and further adrift, though CDPR has promised that multiplayer is less like an added mode and more like a standalone product. In the meantime, those still in the single-player game can now rest easy knowing that Jackie won’t yell “Nice shot!” whenever the character nails a stealth kill. So that’s something.

