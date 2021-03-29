EVE Online outlines plans for a major manufacturing shakeup in April and beyond

Some big changes are coming to the industry side of EVE Online starting in April. The current plan is to reorganize and change the requirements needed for manufacturing ships of all types, with particular focus being paid to Tier I ships in this reorganization, as well as the resource requirements of battleships, capitals, and supercapitals. It’s big enough that the update is being rolled out in two parts, with the first part making sure everyone has access to the components which will be required in the future and a later patch changing the blueprint materials.

