Final Fantasy XIV updates the digital fan festival and patch 5.5 sites

Patch 5.5 is just around the corner for Final Fantasy XIV, and that means more updates to the special preview site for the patch. The latest update includes a section about the open beta for the game’s PlayStation 5 version, starting on patch day (April 13th), along with a preview of the fight against Diamond Weapon. There’s also a glance at the new celebrations taking place in the Firmament now that Ishgard’s restoration of the district has been completed.

Advertisement