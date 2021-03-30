Massively OP Podcast Episode 315: The Wrath Baby strikes back

On this week’s show, Bree, Chris, Tyler, and Justin talk about Magic Legends’ soft launch, World of Warcraft’s business practices, Burning Crusade Classic’s beta test, Elite Dangerous Odyssey, Raph Koster’s manifesto, and mail about subscriptions and excessive currencies.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Discussion: Evaluating Magic Legends’ soft launch
- News: World of Warcraft alters game time purchase options, raises subscription prices in certain regions
- News: Burning Crusade Classic starts beta testing
- News: Elite Dangerous’s Odyssey alpha test
- News: Raph Koster’s virtual worlds manifesto
- News: Thoughts on Monster Hunter Rise
- Mailbag: When subs aren’t worth it
- Mailbag: Too many MMO currencies
- Outro (feat. “The Wrath Baby song”)
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Main theme” from Magic Legends
- Your show hosts: Justin, Chris, Tyler, and Bree
“messy, deep, and more of an MMO than you think” should be a tshirt 🤣
Thank you for including my question, i have no problem with currencies when they are simple, collect and spend, but convert them to many currencies with different vendors? that’s too much, or some vendors ask for 2 or more of them to buy an item, why?