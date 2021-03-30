Massively OP Podcast Episode 315: The Wrath Baby strikes back

Justin Olivetti
On this week’s show, Bree, Chris, Tyler, and Justin talk about Magic Legends’ soft launch, World of Warcraft’s business practices, Burning Crusade Classic’s beta test, Elite Dangerous Odyssey, Raph Koster’s manifesto, and mail about subscriptions and excessive currencies.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

Minimalistway

“messy, deep, and more of an MMO than you think” should be a tshirt 🤣

Thank you for including my question, i have no problem with currencies when they are simple, collect and spend, but convert them to many currencies with different vendors? that’s too much, or some vendors ask for 2 or more of them to buy an item, why?

