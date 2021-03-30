RIFT’s 10th anniversary event gets some small new surprises

Gamigo may not be in the business of making new content for RIFT these days, but at least the company has the ability to flip the switch that activates the game’s annual events. And considering that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the fantasy MMO, it’s a good thing that players are able to celebrate the Carnival of the Ascended together.
RIFT is beefing up the event this week with a trio of new artifact sets, a Trillian Lockwert minion that comes with a storyline, and a mount for both factions that can be purchased with Auroral Doubloons or credits.
Source: Gamigo
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT