Sony confirms that the PlayStation 3, PSP, and Vita stores will shut down this year

It turns out that the rumor was true, unfortunately. Sony has confirmed that the online stores for the PlayStation 3, PSP, and PSP Vita will all be shuttered this year, with the former two shutting down on July 2nd and the Vita store remaining open for a little longer until August 27th. Past this point, no new titles can be purchased on these consoles and no DLC will be available for purchase.

Sony does promise that fans will still be able to download and install already purchased titles on these platforms, and of course you’ll be able to play anything already installed on the machines as normal. Still, this is a big deal for game archivists considering the volume of titles either primarily or solely available via digital distribution, meaning that aside from used disc copies becoming more valuable some titles could be lost forever to those who never bought them. From a practical standpoint, then… get those titles bought and installed now.