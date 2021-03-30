Sony confirms that the PlayStation 3, PSP, and Vita stores will shut down this year

It turns out that the rumor was true, unfortunately. Sony has confirmed that the online stores for the PlayStation 3, PSP, and PSP Vita will all be shuttered this year, with the former two shutting down on July 2nd and the Vita store remaining open for a little longer until August 27th. Past this point, no new titles can be purchased on these consoles and no DLC will be available for purchase.
Sony does promise that fans will still be able to download and install already purchased titles on these platforms, and of course you’ll be able to play anything already installed on the machines as normal. Still, this is a big deal for game archivists considering the volume of titles either primarily or solely available via digital distribution, meaning that aside from used disc copies becoming more valuable some titles could be lost forever to those who never bought them. From a practical standpoint, then… get those titles bought and installed now.
Once more the preservation of video games will become entirely reliant on piracy and hacking.
You haven’t lost access to anything you own, it’s all still downloadable. You just can’t purchase them any longer from now-defunct consoles that are no longer supported. Preservation really only relies on having enough storage space for all this stuff, and thankfully most of those older titles being removed are pretty small. Piracy is still bad, and this is little different than Nintendo not making NES/SNES carts anymore.
Lame for sure, but Sony has done this previously with other storefronts. It’s a depressing business move, operating the storefront costs a lot more than just the backend data for download, and it likely will allow them to get rid of a bunch of legacy code from PSN that’s likely a technical hurdle (what I know of PSN is that it’s a technical nightmare and they’ve been making huge efforts to improve it starting in the PS4 era and continuing on through PS5).