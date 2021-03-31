Dungeons and Dragons Online activates its fourth permadeath server season

You’ve only got one life to live in Dungeons and Dragons Online — so make it a good one. The doors to DDO’s permadeath server is open once more, as the MMO is running the fourth iteration of the Hardcore League from March 31st to June 29th.

So why would you want to play a mode where your character is lost the moment death occurs? Because there are rewards, silly. By meeting certain thresholds during the Hardcore League, players can earn a Daelkyr steed mount, an Overlord collar, a cloak, a pet, and a Death Walker’s Sash for the regular servers.

Plus, your characters aren’t lost for good — once the server wraps up its run, players have the option to transfer those dead corpses onto live realms to resume their journeys. SSG’s Jerry Snook spoke about this development on the latest episode of DDOCast: