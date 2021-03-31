Dungeons and Dragons Online activates its fourth permadeath server season

You’ve only got one life to live in Dungeons and Dragons Online — so make it a good one. The doors to DDO’s permadeath server is open once more, as the MMO is running the fourth iteration of the Hardcore League from March 31st to June 29th.
Plus, your characters aren’t lost for good — once the server wraps up its run, players have the option to transfer those dead corpses onto live realms to resume their journeys. SSG’s Jerry Snook spoke about this development on the latest episode of DDOCast:
Source: Dungeons and Dragons Online. Thanks Brandon!
