Elder Scrolls Online is about to stream Blackwood – come getcha flame atronach pony

Hear that noise? It’s the sound of ZeniMax’s hype machine for Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood cranking up. Yes, Blackwood is only a couple of months away now, which means that the studio is prepping players with teasers – including a gameplay stream today.

We don’t always cover these kinds of announcement streams ahead of time, but this one is notable both because it’ll be the community’s first look at Blackwood and because the Twitch drops are pretty sweet this time ’round, including a free lockbox and a flame atronach pony. A flame atronach pony. Plus there’s a hint that we’ll get some fresh console news.

“Watch the Blackwood Chapter Preview Event on Twitch.tv/Bethesda and discover what adventures await as the Gates of Oblivion year-long adventure continues. Tune in to Twitch.tv/Bethesda on Wednesday, March 31 at 3PM EDT, for the Blackwood Chapter Preview Event to enjoy a special early look at the upcoming Blackwood Chapter’s gameplay and features. Along with all-new information direct from the ESO development team, you might even learn some more news on the upcoming update for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series S/X players! […] Join us for the main show live from 3PM and you can also receive Twitch Drops (don’t forget to link your account!) including an Ouroboros Crown Crate AND the Flame Atronach Pony pet.”

You can watch along with us down below. The preshow begins at 1:30 p.m. EDT, just as this post goes live, though the real fireworks don’t begin until 3 p.m.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><div class="sourcesnip">Source: <a href="https://www.elderscrollsonline.com/en-us/news/post/59751" data-wpel-link="external" target="_blank" rel="follow noopener noreferrer" class="ext-link">Official site</a></div> <p>