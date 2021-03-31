Elyon opens closed beta test signups with English website overhaul

Back in December, just as Elyon (fka Ascent Infinite Realm) was launching in Korea, we were left to get excited over the opening of the game’s western website. However, as we noted at the time, that website consisted of a slide image and five sentences of lore and explanation for how MMORPGs work. There wasn’t much to it.

That’s all changed today, as Kakao and Krafton/Bluehole have actually given the English site a makeover and opened up closed beta test signups.

“We are truly excited to bring Elyon to Europe and North America!” the companies write. “We’re currently preparing for the first Closed Beta Test (CBT1), which will give you all the chance to get your hands on the game for the first time. This will happen in the next few months and we’ll be announcing the exact dates very soon. Although the CBT will be relatively small in scope and the build we’ll be using will be far from the final launch build, we’ll be organising some events and battles to give you a wide view of what the game has to offer.”

It sounds as if there will also be a second CBT after that one, then we’ll be rolling into launch, which is still on track for this year. Registrations are open now.

Our new website is online! 🎉 Create your account for Elyon now to prepare for our first Closed Beta Test! 🙌⁠ ‼️ Register Now:https://t.co/6qc6EpTNqU 🤝Join our Discord:https://t.co/d9FmiyJqAs pic.twitter.com/P3PecJqXHM — Elyon (@Elyon_thegame) March 31, 2021