Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen dates next pre-alpha test for next weekend, plans to talk balance and progression in April 1 livestream

Today’s Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen news is all about the near future. As in the next couple of weeks or so. For those who are eager to kick the game’s tires, the devs have put out an announcement that the game’s next pre-alpha test will be running next weekend, Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11th. Testers should be seeing instructions arriving to their email soon, if not already.

Before that, the devs will be hosting its next monthly update livestream, which will include associate game designer Tyler “Saicred” Stokes to discuss the design behind balance and progression. That broadcast is set for Thursday, April 1st, at 9:00 p.m. EDT on Visionary Realms’ Twitch channel.

