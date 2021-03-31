The Wagadu Chronicles explores jungles, architecture, and more spirits in concept art, showcases new UI

The developers of The Wagadu Chronicles MMORPG continue to churn out Kickstarter updates, and the latest one features another round of fabulous concept art and in-game creations as the team at Twin Drums continues to flesh out its world. In this update, we have a look at even more lush rainforest vegetation, an exploration of Swala architecture, some more spirit models, and a test of a new water rendering system.

Progress on important UI elements is also shared in the post, offering a look at several gathering options, the login system, and a skills UI element. Wagadu’s tech team has been similarly busy as it works on the first concepts for the memory allocation system, updates the game’s networking solution, and further refines several game functions such as the player inventory management system and login interfaces.



For those who don’t remember, The Wagadu Chronicles is an upcoming afro-fantasy MMORPG backed by Riot Games and in development from Twin Drums. The game promises multiple skills from cartography to archery, daily experience bundles to minimize the need to grind, a player-centric crafting system, housing and farming, customizable gear, and full corpse loot when characters die. The game landed its full Kickstarter ask shortly after it launched, breezing its way past added stretch goals to nearly $200K by campaign’s end. The game is currently in a pre-alpha state and is expected by Q4 of 2022.

