Blizzard is surveying WoW Classic players on character clone pricing

While the mere confirmation that Burning Crusade Classic will feature a level boost option, prompted a whole lot of debate in the community, another upcoming paid service seems to have escaped such controversy. Blizzard is going to be offering an option for player to shell out money to clone their characters so that they can keep one clone on a Classic Era realm and take the other into Burning Crusade.

But how much will it cost? According to a survey that Blizzard sent around to some players, it looks as though the studio is trying to figure that out. Blizzard sent out different possible cloning price suggestions to players, from $10 to $40, to see how likely those people were to ponying up for this service.

Of course, the bigger question is how much will the studio charge for character boosting, but rest assured that it’ll be more than a clone.