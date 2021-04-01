Camelot Unchained showcases work on alchemy, movement, Ériu updates, and a video of the Verdant Forest

With the month of April just beginning, there’s a lot to look back on in terms of development progress made in March for Camelot Unchained. First off, the latest Top-Tenish provides some updates on getting the alchemy system working in-game; some new movement updates that include increased movement speed, work on caravans, and promise of “something interesting that might give Travel Stance a run for its money”; and NPC improvements to both their archery skill and ability to assess multiple targets at once to choose the most effective target to attack first.



Over on the game’s latest newsletter, players get a look at some more concept art of the Golden Plains, a look at new male and female St’rm models, and a deep-dive look at changes to the Tuatha De Danaan home world of Ériu, with new pathing, new biomes, new lighting, and a larger land area overall. On the subject of Ériu, the weekly report shared a link to some fresh in-game video footage of the home island in-progress and the Verdant Forest that we’ve embedded at the bottom of this post.

Early in March, Camelot Unchained’s CSE agreed to a pair of interviews with us; the first, on the game’s alchemy system, is already live, but the second, on the state of the game and its refunds, hasn’t been returned to us yet. CSE tells us it is still working on the answers, and we’ll post them for our readers as soon as we have them.