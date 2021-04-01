Genshin Impact announces plans to launch on PlayStation 5 ‘soon’

Genshin Impact is an open world RPG. As in there’s no loading from one area to another (for the most part). That kind of makes the game a shoe-in for a PlayStation 5 release considering one of the console’s biggest selling points is its SSD-powered ability to swiftly load game assets. With that in mind, it makes the announcement of Genshin Impact’s arrival to the PS5 that much more obvious.

As one would expect, the PS5 version of the game will take advantage of the system’s ability to seamlessly load areas of Teyvat, while other hardware-enabled boosts like 4K resolution and enhanced textures will be included. Furthermore, players of the game on PS4 will be able to continue playing their character on the PS5 version, while Genshin Impact remains a free-to-play release on all platforms.

With all of this said, the PS5 version of the RPG only has the nebulous release date of “soon” at this time. Until then, there’s a trailer after the cut to whet your appetite.



