Magic Legends doubles spell drop rate, gives a week of free battlepass XP

Cryptic Studios is listening to — and acting upon — player feedback regarding Magic Legends following its recent soft launch. In the ARPG’s second State of the Game report, Executive Producer Steve Ricossa shared many of the big changes that are coming to the game in today’s update and in the near future.

The most immediate adjustments include doubling the spell drop rate across the board, squashing more than 400 bugs, working on performance issues, and adding the Dimir Assassin class as the level 50 reward to the Battlepass.

Speaking of the Battlepass, Ricossa said that a recent glitch to the system deserves compensation: “As the community has progressed through the Battlepass they’ve stumbled upon a handful of quests that couldn’t be completed. While the fixes for those issues went live this week, we wholly understand that this is still progress lost. In order to make up for these missed quests and give everyone’s progress a nice boost, as of the maintenance tomorrow, the entire community will be granted Battlepass XP equal to seven daily Battlepass quests plus one weekly quest.”