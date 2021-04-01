Multiplayer shooter Outriders officially releases, is added to the Xbox Game Pass on day one

Today is the day that Outriders, the multiplayer action shooter RPG from publisher Square Enix and developer People Can Fly, is officially a launch title. Not only that, it’s an official launch title added to the Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate right from the off, granting members of the service their chance to try out the game themselves without buying in.

Naturally, this development comes with a few questions, so the devs have put together a little FAQ about the news, confirming that progress from Xbox One to the Series X/S will be transferable but not to other platforms, and those who pre-ordered the Xbox version can cancel their preorder in lieu of the Game Pass access version instead.

The devs have also put together a centralized launch information post with launch timing details, information about what changed between the demo version and the full version, and a list of links related to known issues and workarounds. Also, don’t forget to check out our hands-on impressions piece as well.

