Multiplayer shooter Outriders officially releases, is added to the Xbox Game Pass on day one

Today is the day that Outriders, the multiplayer action shooter RPG from publisher Square Enix and developer People Can Fly, is officially a launch title. Not only that, it’s an official launch title added to the Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate right from the off, granting members of the service their chance to try out the game themselves without buying in.
Naturally, this development comes with a few questions, so the devs have put together a little FAQ about the news, confirming that progress from Xbox One to the Series X/S will be transferable but not to other platforms, and those who pre-ordered the Xbox version can cancel their preorder in lieu of the Game Pass access version instead.
The devs have also put together a centralized launch information post with launch timing details, information about what changed between the demo version and the full version, and a list of links related to known issues and workarounds. Also, don’t forget to check out our hands-on impressions piece as well.
And now I wait for my friends’ Gamepass reviews, and patches, muahaha.
A lot of buzz about this one right now. Will check it out thanks to Game Pass.
Game Pass comes through again.
Will be keeping a close eye on this one, I very much need another shlooter in my life. Especially one with a farmable endgame that I can play with friends on. Hoping this one has a stronger launch than other games and is “good” sooner rather than later!
Games launching onto Gamepass is still a bit wild to me, but I don’t deny that it doesn’t make it a bit more of an attractive offer. Especially since it’s got the EA sub in there to boot. If it didn’t force me to use the Microsoft store I’d more strongly consider it, especially if the apparent MS versions of Nier etc. were actually improvements over the Steam versions : |
The problem with Game Pass right now is that it’s very misleading and you need to super check on each title. Like when you look up Outriders on the Windows Store you can see under available devices it’s only actually available on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.
This means even though they tout the same names of “Game Pass” there’s very much a difference between the versions of Game Pass and to say they don’t clarify that is a massive understatement. That doesn’t mean it’s not the same for all titles, and most titles that have it also have cross play/continued progress but really gotta check each time.
As for the different game versions, honestly the Windows Store is extremely simple and actually goes back to a day/time when there were no stores. Like when I installed No Man’s Sky or It Lurks Below via the Windows Store it just installed the program and it launches on it’s own without having to go through a storefront (IE: Steam). This is nice, but also makes getting updates a little awkward as you have to manually go out to the store again to get the programs to update where as a storefront will just auto download updates for you.
Well damn, didn’t notice it wasn’t on the PC version. Lame, but at least I’m not tempted by it now : /
Demo is still live on Steam.
Oh right, forgot about that! I might give that a spin in a week or two when things settle (if they even need to settle). My cursory poking around is…surprisingly promising? Seems like it’s got plenty of issues which isn’t unexpected (and tons of critique of the story/narrative/dialogue), but that it’s actually in a better state than a lot of other shlooters were at launch.
Hoping that’s not just just the feel-good day one reaction and is indicative of a shlooter that’s actually in a fairly decent space come launch time. But we’ll have to see what the endgame holds once folks get there.