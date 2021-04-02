Elder Scrolls Online opens Blackwood prologue during its free-play event and birthday season

Bree Royce
If this week’s Elder Scrolls Online console and Blackwood reveals have you itching to play the game, well, ZeniMax’s marketing team can congratulate itself on a job well done. But this post is about you and what you can get out of the game right now, and as it turns out, it’s quite a bit.

For starters, ESO chapters always come with a prologue quest for everyone to get you in the mood, and the upcoming is no different. The Blackwood prologue is live now for all players on all platforms, even people currently accessing the game through the free-play event that is also live right now. You can pick up the starter quest in the cash shop.

“Once the starter is activated, you receive the quest titled A Mortal’s Touch and begin your adventure. In the two unique quests, you’re joined by the Dremora Lyranth and Wood Elf Eveli Sharp-Arrow to investigate the operations of a sinister Daedric cult. What you discover during the two Blackwood Prologue quests sets up the adventures to come in the Blackwood Chapter and larger Gates of Oblivion year-long saga.”

As we’ve previously reported, the game is also in the middle of its anniversary jubilee as well as a free-play event, both of which run through April 13th.

Source: Official site
NeoWolf

Not going to lie I was hoping they’d give us Eveli as the first Companion via the prologue quest, but no such luck :(

15 minutes ago