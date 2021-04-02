Elder Scrolls Online opens Blackwood prologue during its free-play event and birthday season

If this week’s Elder Scrolls Online console and Blackwood reveals have you itching to play the game, well, ZeniMax’s marketing team can congratulate itself on a job well done. But this post is about you and what you can get out of the game right now, and as it turns out, it’s quite a bit.Blackwood prologue is live now for all players on all platforms, even people currently accessing the game through the free-play event that is also live right now. You can pick up the starter quest in the cash shop.
“Once the starter is activated, you receive the quest titled A Mortal’s Touch and begin your adventure. In the two unique quests, you’re joined by the Dremora Lyranth and Wood Elf Eveli Sharp-Arrow to investigate the operations of a sinister Daedric cult. What you discover during the two Blackwood Prologue quests sets up the adventures to come in the Blackwood Chapter and larger Gates of Oblivion year-long saga.”
As we’ve previously reported, the game is also in the middle of its anniversary jubilee as well as a free-play event, both of which run through April 13th.
Don’t forget: the Blackwood prologue quest is available for free in ESO right now. Grab the quest starter from the Crown Store to start your next #GatesOfOblivion adventure. https://t.co/W8Jlf020iq pic.twitter.com/4C7oH6Beiy
— The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) April 2, 2021
Not going to lie I was hoping they’d give us Eveli as the first Companion via the prologue quest, but no such luck :(