Final Fantasy XI updates with the latest part of the Voracious Resurgence

It’s time for an update of dour elves with the latest patch for Final Fantasy XI, bringing in the final part of the Voracious Resurgence storyline in San d’Oria. Of course, that’s one of the biggest pieces of this particular update, which the developers already stated would be a bit smaller due to naturally less development time to work on various features. But don’t worry, there’s still plenty of story for you to explore just the same.

Players who’ve finished up with that will also be able to take on the usual cycle of monthly challenges in Ambuscade, as well as finding that Odyssey opponents have had their difficulty adjusted for players. As usual, all of the updates can be caught up on by checking out the latest Vana’diel Digest, so those who prefer their news in video format can catch up on that just below.