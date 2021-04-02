Final Fantasy XIV shows off a trailer for patch 5.5, Death Unto Dawn

The next patch for Final Fantasy XIV is not far off at this point, arriving on April 13th, and players can now feast their eyes on the trailer for the patch from today’s Letter from the Producer LIVE. Producer and director Naoki Yoshida shared a number of details on the changes coming with the patch, along with looks at the Tower at Paradigm’s End (the last YoRHa raid), the new Unreal Leviathan trial, and the upcoming fight against Diamond Weapon.

Players will also have more to look forward to with the addition of the new Zadnor battlefield to conclude the Save the Queen questline, raising the maximum Resistance rank to 25 and offering new critical engagements and skirmishes along the way. There will also be new gear available from the raid and dungeon as well as new glamours, new housing items, and all of the many other improvements players expect from a major patch for the game. Check out the official Twitter for a quick recap , or just take a gander at the trailer down below.