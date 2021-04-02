Final Fantasy XIV shows off a trailer for patch 5.5, Death Unto Dawn

The next patch for Final Fantasy XIV is not far off at this point, arriving on April 13th, and players can now feast their eyes on the trailer for the patch from today’s Letter from the Producer LIVE. Producer and director Naoki Yoshida shared a number of details on the changes coming with the patch, along with looks at the Tower at Paradigm’s End (the last YoRHa raid), the new Unreal Leviathan trial, and the upcoming fight against Diamond Weapon.the official Twitter for a quick recap, or just take a gander at the trailer down below.
