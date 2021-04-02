Mimic chests are causing havoc in Dungeons and Dragons Online’s new permadeath server season

By
Chris Neal
-
    
4

Players who were dipping in to the recently opened permadeath server of Dungeons and Dragons Online were likely expecting a challenge, but it appears that they got more than they bargained for this time around. Apparently the Mimic Hunt event, which makes every chest opened after level three a potentially hungry monster instead of a reward box, went live in this season’s hardcore server, and the NPC that normally turns the event off is nowhere to be found.

Player reaction to this surprise surfeit of mimics appears to be mixed, with many players on the forums lauding the change as a welcome surprise, while others are not quite so amused. Still others are trying to offer some helpful tips for mitigating mimics, but ultimately it might be good for players to team up and survive this infestation together.

source: official forums (1, 2, 3), thanks to Brandon for the tip!
Advertisement

No posts to display

4
LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most liked
Subscribe to:
camren_rooke
Reader
camren_rooke

Mimics were supposed to be that nasty lil gotcha in a dungeon.

You must be logged in to vote1You must be logged in to vote 
20 minutes ago
Reader
Patreon Donor
Loyal Patron
Schlag Sweetleaf

.

not sure mimic.jpg
You must be logged in to vote3You must be logged in to vote 
26 minutes ago
camren_rooke
Reader
camren_rooke

Great song, great visuals!

/e waves to Schlag!

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
18 minutes ago
Reader
Reginald Atkins

hahahahhaha mimics are a bane in D&D, good to see the game properly following suit!

You must be logged in to vote3You must be logged in to vote 
1 hour ago