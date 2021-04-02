Mimic chests are causing havoc in Dungeons and Dragons Online’s new permadeath server season

Players who were dipping in to the recently opened permadeath server of Dungeons and Dragons Online were likely expecting a challenge, but it appears that they got more than they bargained for this time around. Apparently the Mimic Hunt event, which makes every chest opened after level three a potentially hungry monster instead of a reward box, went live in this season’s hardcore server, and the NPC that normally turns the event off is nowhere to be found.

Player reaction to this surprise surfeit of mimics appears to be mixed, with many players on the forums lauding the change as a welcome surprise, while others are not quite so amused. Still others are trying to offer some helpful tips for mitigating mimics, but ultimately it might be good for players to team up and survive this infestation together.



2, source: official forums ( 1 3 ), thanks to Brandon for the tip!