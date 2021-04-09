Outriders offers players a care package to compensate for server outages and bugs

The launch for Outriders was messy because at this point it’s just apparently de rigeur that every online launch is filled with connectivity issues and players angry about same. The developers appreciate the players having stuck it out through the launch problems, however, and as a show of appreciation a care package will be sent out to players who were active in the game at some point between March 31st and April 11th.
While there’s no firm date on when the packages will be sent out just yet, it’s confirmed that players will get a level-appropriate quantity of Titanium and a level-appropriate Legendary weapon, along with the special emote “Frustration” (which is apparently unobtainable elsewhere at the moment). Responses in the Reddit thread have been largely positive for the compensation as well as the promise that the team is still working hard to fix issues and improve the play experience. If you’ve otherwise forgotten about Outriders because we haven’t talked about it much, it’s the latest looter shooter from People Can Fly published by Square-Enix; you can read our impressions of it here.
People are comparing it to games other than the game it’s inspired by, which is Diablo. The issues people have with the game are typical reasons why some people don’t like the arpg genre. Game is a solid 7 out of 10. And if the devs are serious about caring for the game then it has alot of potential to be a 10 out of 10 in the. But if you don’t like ARPGs then you probably won’t like the game. I’m just hoping for a trickster whirlwind spam build like in every Arpg.
Played the demo, this game has no business being released in 2021.
I’ve been playing this game via Game Pass, and I have to say it’s actually pretty fun. In many ways it’s a flawed game. It has online-only single player, the campaign and level design are weak. The story approaches the “so bad it’s good” line, as every single person is like a caricature of an 80s B-movie action star, riffing off their “I am very badass” one-liners.
But they really get the fundamentals of combat and loot right, and that’s the most important thing. Characters feel good to play, combat feels good, loot feels good, building your character feels good. It really nails the fundamentals in a lot of ways that other games don’t, and that makes it easier to deal with some of the flaws. I think it has real potential.
I like Warframe, so I was curious about this. The fact that you can’t jump (and that the devs in some place blatantly abuse the “Impassable inch-thick stick” as a fence) and the completely vomit-inducing shakey-cam in the cutscenes… Nope.
Which leaves me in the wierd “why am I even angry about this” zone of being curious and interested because of the similarity to a game I already enjoy, and also knowing that I’d completely hate it because of the above mentioned issues. Which are (for me) completely dealbreaking.
:(
Yeah, I agree. I’ve played for probably 15 hours so far and I still find myself trying to jump. The shakey-cam is also hilariously bad. It’s present in even calm and quiet situations. I watched SkillUp’s review and he describes it as “filmed with an iPhone strapped to a vibrator”, which seems apt to me.
Did you find the option to adjust it, and did it help?
Is there any option to adjust it? I had no idea, didn’t really look.
I heard it was in a recent update.
I checked his video. His go-to example from the demo is talking to someon named Jakub. It’s a calm scene, just two mercenary buddies talking at the edge of a gorge. The camera flails around like it’s barely attached to the helmet of someone running like hell (but somehow making almost no progress.)
Honestly, I dislike camera shake in nearly all cases. At best, it’s immediately distracting. (Like at the beginning of How to Tame Your Dragon 2, where the camera shakes as it zooms past some rock spires.) At worst… well, Outriders is trying really hard for that end of the scale. :( (*Hurrk!*) It’s especially obnoxious when it’s completely artificial, which is why the camera shake in “How to Train…” jumped out and stuck in my memory. There’s literally no reason for the camera to move like that *except* that someone deliberate chose for it to do so.
Didn’t get this one. I watched a couple previews on it on YouTube and saw various impressions on it, and it doesn’t really strike me as something that really shines in any way; it looks and sounds very generic.
But, apparently it’s doing pretty well as people are giving some love to the game as it’s not full of microtransactions or other bad practices, so there is that.
I love shooters but prefer TF2 of the PvZ shooters for multiplayer experiences, and games like Heretic, Dusk, Doom, and the like for single player fun. I’ve played some looter shooters, mostly BL games, but they never feel as good to play as something like F.E.A.R. does.
The more I read the more this seems like…one of the better shlooter launches? Flawed yes, but not quite so extensively flawed as some other titles (*cough* ANTHEM *cough*) and with a good foundation already in place and a community that isn’t as salty as it was at other game launches.
Hoping this continues to improve, I do want to pick it up. A lot of it reminds me of Division 2 in many ways based off my demo experience (which is good! I love the core loop in Division 2) so if they can avoid the post-launch issues Division 2 had then it’s looking like it will have a pretty good future ahead.
I need me another shlooter, bad. I’m just resorting to dumping time into Borderlands 3 which is fun and all (finally completing all the zones and whatnot) but doesn’t have that same kind of appeal that a more online game with a more defined endgame like Outriders looks to have.
This is the kind of game I was hoping Avengers would be post-storymode.
Beyond the bugs this game’s biggest detractor is that it starts out incredibly poor and takes a bit too long to show off what it can do.
Once you start getting gear drops with mods the game becomes quite a lot more interesting. The first zone is probably also the most generic and boring out of all of them.
A clever observation I heard elsewhere is that the reason the cover system in the game doesn’t feel great to use is that the cover isn’t there to help you, it’s to protect the enemies.
Oh right, I need to play a bit more of Avengers at some point too…oh well.
The cover/level design, at least based off the demo…kinda works? It’s totally like, PS3/X360 era third person shooter level design – tons of impossibly conveniently placed chest high walls to hide behind and scurry between in every combat space pretty much. But like…I’m here for it?
It really felt like they struck a solid balance between “run ‘n gun” and “cover and turtle” to me. Division 2 really pushes you to stay in cover pretty much all the time unless you’re a tank build, standing out in the open is usually a terrible idea. But like…Outriders feels like (at least with solo play on the technomancer, I imagine it’s different in groups/with classes that heal based on kills maybe?) it pushes you to largely remain out of cover in combat but periodically duck behind it to reload or just take a quick breather/look at the enemies left.
Really dug the more mobile feeling of it.
Yeah, I tried to watch the beginning when someone I otherwise follow on Youtube played it. It felt like about half an hour before anything interesting happened, which turned out to be a “defeat by cutscene” scripted fight. Then another ten minutes of barely interactive cutscenes before the player character *finally* gets a gun *and* their first super power in an area where they’re free to use both.
The person I was watching found the cover system really frustrating, because they’d stick to cover they hadn’t meant to, and pop out of cover unexpectedly. Although they eventually figured out that’s because Sniper NPCs stagger you if they hit you, which instantly pops you off of whatever you’re taking cover behind.
I am NOT a shooter player – but a good friend who is roped me in – and I gotta admit, aside from the connection issues and the GOD AWFUL way this game saves progress, I’m having a blast.
Just .. ignore.. some of the story lol!!
Haha, I’ve heard plenty of criticisms about it. The painful amount of cutscenes in the demo gave me a taste but I’m kinda here for it. It’s silly and over the top and just edgy enough to be comical without being too edge-lordy. At least you can skip them if you want, though I do enjoy watching them to see what kind of visual tech is on display…at least when the camera stops shaking like it’s on a dolly with octagonal wheels : |
Nuh uh. The wheels are at least square. If not triangular. Either that or the cameraman is having an apocalyptic seizure. And since only *most* of the cutscenes do it, I have to assume it’s a deliberate stylistic choice. I cannot comprehend how anyone could program it and decide “Yes, this is a desirable outcome.” But apparently they did. :(