Fallout 76 brings back Armor Ace for Season 4 and shares its latest community calendar

While the next Fallout 76 update will require some locking and loading according to its name, there’s also a little something more coming when the update arrives on April 27th: a new season featuring everyone’s favorite G.I. Joe standees, Armor Ace and the Power Patrol. Dubbed Cold Steel, season 4 will offer up a fresh S.C.O.R.E. board full of new weapon skins, C.A.M.P. items, backpack flairs, and Power Armor paints among other goodies.

Meanwhile, Bethesda has also put out its next community calendar, outlining monthly events and updates coming to Fallout 76 between April 27th and the month of July. Players can look forward to a variety of weekend events each month, Community C.A.M.P. Creations events in May and June, and the addition of legendary crafting and legendary Power Armor in July. The calendar is embedded below; click the image to expand it.