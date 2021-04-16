Path of Exile Ultimatum league is now live

Path of Exile friends, I hope you have blocked off your weekend and stocked your fridge because Ultimatum is very definitely happening to you tonight. As this post goes live, the servers have just come down to begin patching and preloading. They’re expected to be back up around 4 p.m. EDT with the update.MJ spoke to Grinding Gear Games’ Chris Wilson last week to get the scoop on what you can expect from this new league. That ought to give you something to read while you patch up, but the short version is that Ultimatum amps the risk-vs.-reward structure of the game, as players run through connected trials and gamble on progressively harder challenges, solo or in groups, with new Vaal uniques, new gems, and improved league rewards all on deck.
We’ll update this piece when it’s go time!
Update
And it’s live. Have fun folks!
D3 sends its regards.
Well, I gave it two attempts and don’t feel like trying more for a while. First one dc’d while fighting Hillock. Second time didn’t even make it that far.
Is it though…?
Unless you are a streamer that can skip queue just wait till tomorrow. Is a train wreck tonight.
The launcher will now start downloading the patch.