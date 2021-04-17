Path of Exile addresses messy Ultimatum launch, says giving streamers queue priority was a mistake

In a week that should be full of heady excitement for Path of Exile players, thanks to the release of the Ultimatum league, the mood has taken a turn for the worse due to a messy rollout and a decision to cater to prominent streamers over the rest of the playerbase, which has royally ticked off regular players.addressed the mess in a new post, saying, “The decision to allow any streamers to bypass the queue was clearly a mistake. Instead of offering viewers something to watch while they waited, it offended all of our players who were eager to get into the game and weren’t able to, while instead having to watch others enjoy that freedom.” The studio vowed to not repeat this decision in the future.
As for the technical issues, including server instability, the studio said that an error on its part caused a super-slow queue and kept ejecting players from the game. This problem resulted in, as Grinding Gear said, “catastrophically ruining [that] launch day.” Fortunately, the issue has since been identified and corrected.
Source: Path of Exile. Cheers, Pepperzine.
I feel bad for them, it was pretty much a perfect storm of bad bugs and unforced errors. Feel bad for the streamers too, folks like Zizz that found out they had priority and asked for it to be removed were still getting harassed in chat for being given that perk which IIRC he didn’t ask for.
I’m not remotely mad at GGG for the server issues, shit happens and the explanation from Chris makes a lot of sense. I even get why they’d instantly think to give priority queue to the streamers they paid on launch day (though paying for streamers on launch day is…not a great move given the history of POE servers come launch day). It’s not something they did maliciously or anything, it was well intentioned…it just made everything so much worse : (
But I’m at least glad to see the community realizes they’re not some scrappy little indie dev and have the resources to plan/communicate better than this. Shit happens, and hopefully the next league won’t be this bad, because it’s gonna take them a while to clean up issues with duping etc. since apparently some of the bigger streamers were abusing the server issues to dupe thousands of exalts. Specifically that one streamer that justified him and his group having priority access because, “life isn’t fair, there are kids starving in africa and you’re sitting in a queue” or along those lines. I guess he’s trying to clean that up now (don’t want to name drop) but man was that a bad look for him.
Really, really glad I’m not super interested in playing right at the start, this would be frustrating. And hopefully the server/coder folks that were frantically trying to find the problems can get some rest now.
Good news though, fragment tabs have been massively improved!
And bad news…harvest is massacred. Seeing screenshots of plots with 1-3 craft options. I guess it’s much more in-line with other league mechanics in terms of power now but damn if they didn’t kill the fun/excitement of it, even if most of the time your crafts weren’t too valuable.
Behold the mighty streamer, lording it over the peon rubes who pay their salary. Truly they are the best among men.