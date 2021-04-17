The Stream Team: Sidetracked from AdventureQuest 3D’s Sandsea story

A new area for Massively OP’s MJ to explore? You better believe she got sidetracked with that! That means there’s still more to the AQ3D Sandsea story that MJ needs to do (she didn’t get far, after all!), and she aims to keep herself from being pulled away from it this time. Really. Nothing will distract her… Join us live at 12:00 p.m. to see how much truth turns out to be in that statement!

What: AdventureQuest 3D

Who: MJ Guthrie

When: 12:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 17th, 2021 MJ Guthrie12:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 17th, 2021

Enjoy the show!



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

