The Stream Team: Sidetracked from AdventureQuest 3D’s Sandsea story

A new area for Massively OP’s MJ to explore? You better believe she got sidetracked with that! That means there’s still more to the AQ3D Sandsea story that MJ needs to do (she didn’t get far, after all!), and she aims to keep herself from being pulled away from it this time. Really. Nothing will distract her… Join us live at 12:00 p.m. to see how much truth turns out to be in that statement!
What: AdventureQuest 3D
Who: MJ Guthrie
When: 12:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 17th, 2021
Who: MJ Guthrie
When: 12:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 17th, 2021
Enjoy the show!
Having trouble with our live feed or chat? Visit the OPTV channel on Twitch in your browser or on your mobile device. Missed a part of the show? Don’t worry; we’ll post the complete stream here when it’s over, and you can always check out our past streams and videos collection – or just stay tuned for our next show!
April 19, 2021
8:00pm EDT: Path of Exile - MJ
April 21, 2021
8:00pm EDT: SWTOR - Larry & MJ
April 22, 2021
9:00pm EDT: Neverwinter - MJ
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT