The MOP Up: Apex Legends racks up 100 million players

For some games, the key metric to brag by is the total number of players that have come in through one’s doors. And if we’re to look at this number alone, then Apex Legends has a great reason to boast this month, as the title just crossed 100 million total users. More plans for the game’s immediate future will be revealed on April 19th.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

World of Tanks Console announced in a press release that it’s rolling out modern-era tanks with the April 27th update. These include the American M1A2 Abrams and the Soviet T-72BM.

Skyforge released its Shadow of Aelion update — with the Thea zone, Aelion Day, and 18 new class talents — on the Nintendo Switch.

Antlantica Online’s European version is coming to Steam soon… and with a new server! “Atlantica Europe will use and share the currently existing Atlantica EU client. In this client, the new server will be inserted.”

Gamigo’s Desert Operations is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a special four-week event that pays out in cool rewards.

Conan Exile’s major balancing update, with an improved temperature system, arrived on Xbox with a PlayStation release in view.

Cabal Red, a second mobile spin-off for this franchise, was announced with few details.

Prosperous Universe is going to keep you from getting too lost thanks to a hint system.

The weird Janeway class starship, with its floating nacelles, arrived on Star Trek Online’s console edition this past week.

“We are currently working on a content patch that will be the second part of Bloodstorm,” said Wolcen. “This content patch will add more of the features announced, as well as some others that we will add based on your feedback.”

World of Warships ushered in new German Destroyers and brought back the Hamburg Dockyard in its latest patch.

Conan Exiles has a bit of a patch for you to explore: “We’ve just released a new revision for the 2.4 PC Testlive Update, fixing and refining many of the reported issues with the new Siptah lands and camps and the new religion.”

Treat yourself to a short cup of Star Wars: The Old Republic storytelling, why not?

Habbo is holding a spring fashion contest, with the top 10 dev-picked designs put up for a community vote. The three highest-voted player designs will be added into the game this summer.

Spellbreak sent out a press release to let everyone know about its Chapter 2: The Fracture update:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line