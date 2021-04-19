Aion EU opens Pangaea, adds the Labyrinth, and reworks Legion contribution in Update 7.9

If it feels like you’ve seen this headline before it’s because you kind of have, except this time around the previously announced update to the EU version of Aion is now officially live for players of the region.

Of course, the content that’s arriving in Update 7.9 isn’t different: There’s still a new instance in the form of the Labyrinth, a revamp of the game’s Legion contribution system that doesn’t rely solely on Abyss points, and the return of the Pangaea battlefield for the latest season. The update has also added a couple of new additions like the ability to let players see each other’s stats and a Transformation Contract for Kaisinel. All in all, there’s a number of things to experience in-game now.