Dual Universe promises less tedium, more meaningful PvP, and prettier graphics in latest dev blog

Followers of Dual Universe have been fed a series of dev blogs outlining the future of the in-development sci-fi building sandbox, with the first two posts talking about the team size of Novaquark and the second discussing dev costs. In the third and final post of the series, we get a look at where development focus for the game is going next and a host of promised adjustments.

First, the devs recognize there is some tedium in certain activities in the game right now, particularly in relation to mining and earning quanta. On the mining front, the devs plan to make gathering resources easier on planetary surfaces and introduce players to deploying mining units once they’ve established a territory, while those who want to become dedicated miners will soon be able to mine asteroids. As for earning quanta, revamps to the mission board system, improvements to industry gameplay, and new building tools to make more interesting constructs are all being worked on.



Second, the devs want to stir up PvP, as they see it as the catalyst for emergent and economic gameplay. Plans on this front include adding construct shields, a weapons rebalance, and the ability to control sections of space and (eventually) planets, which will let those who hold portions of space and planets rake in lucrative resources. Ideally, this will give orgs and solo players reasons to fight other than basic piracy.

Finally, the post promises some graphical improvements including better textures and effects and better planet generation technology. “Upgrading the visual immersion has now taken a more prominent position in our priorities, the goal being to give more ‘life’ to Dual Universe,” the post remarks.

None of these three articles discusses the removal of the game’s founder last month or who exactly is running the game and studio, so the playerbase continues to wait.