MapleStory is opening the luxurious Hotel Maple to celebrate its 16th anniversary

No, unfortunately for fans of MapleStory, the Hotel Maple is not going to be a thing in meatspace. What it is going to be is the location for the MMO’s 16th anniversary event, offering up some glitz, glamor, and a taste of the high life. In-game anyway.

Entering the Hotel Maple requires players to have a freely issued VIP Membership, which starts players as VIP Classic members and grants them limited access to unique services and shops like equipment boosting materials and several cosmetics. Players can upgrade their membership by spending Sweet 16 Coins earned from various events like the Maple Punch King combat challenge or VIP Hunter Club, which in turn opens up more services and eventually the rooftop infinity pool where players can level up their character simply by swimming.

A release date for this anniversary event isn’t shared, but considering the game’s release date, players should expect the Hotel Maple to open soon. In the meantime, the announcement post offers further details.