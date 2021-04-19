Wurm Online previews its upcoming animal update with donkeys

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
2
Get the Shrek jokes out of your system.

Tired of plodding around in Wurm Online on a cow? Then we’ve got good news for you because here come donkeys. Yes, with the game’s upcoming animal update, donkeys will be available for players and can serve as mounts for non-premium players. There’s also the distinct possibility that your horses and donkeys can wind up making for a mule or two if you’re thus inclined, although that’s just implied rather than stated outright.

But the animal update isn’t just about donkeys; it’s also adding new traits to the animals you breed as well as ensuring that high Animal Husbandry skill is useful rather than detrimental to your breeding efforts. There will also be more body type variants introduced for horses, to boot. Add in some updates to the game’s UI and there’s plenty of cause for players to look forward to the update, even if they don’t necessarily want to make a whole pile of donkeys run around their farms.

Source: Official Site
Advertisement

No posts to display

2
LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most liked
Subscribe to:
MilitiaMasterV
Reader
MilitiaMasterV

Only took them what, 5-6-7 years to address the AH issue? We pointed it out years ago, and they ignored us.

And to quote PandyLynn on the thread :

I’ve been in the game too long when I see the donkey and think “We already have so many jackasses.” lmao

…they hit the nail on the head perfectly.

This game has other problems they need to address…

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
25 minutes ago
Reader
Bruno Brito

Oh my god. Donkeys.

Hold me back.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
1 hour ago