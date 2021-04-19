Wurm Online previews its upcoming animal update with donkeys

Tired of plodding around in Wurm Online on a cow? Then we’ve got good news for you because here come donkeys. Yes, with the game’s upcoming animal update, donkeys will be available for players and can serve as mounts for non-premium players. There’s also the distinct possibility that your horses and donkeys can wind up making for a mule or two if you’re thus inclined, although that’s just implied rather than stated outright.

But the animal update isn’t just about donkeys; it’s also adding new traits to the animals you breed as well as ensuring that high Animal Husbandry skill is useful rather than detrimental to your breeding efforts. There will also be more body type variants introduced for horses, to boot. Add in some updates to the game’s UI and there’s plenty of cause for players to look forward to the update, even if they don’t necessarily want to make a whole pile of donkeys run around their farms.