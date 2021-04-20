Amazon’s New World adds achievements and updated faction PvP to the alpha

As if to reassure everyone that Amazon Game Studios really is planning on launching New World rather than canning it like everything else, the team has launched another alpha patch today. At the heart of this update is a new ice-themed gauntlet for casters, new expeditions called Lazarus Instrumentality and Dynasty Shipyard, updated milestone rewards, and updated faction PvP and faction PvP missions.

“To incentivize PvP action and make the influence race more interesting, we’ve added the ability to fight over forts in a territory outside of Wars. Capturable points have been placed in all territory forts. Players can capture these points by having more members of their faction inside of the point than other factions. Forts that have been captured will remain captured until a different Faction either claims the fort themselves or wins a War for the territory.”

Current and would-be testers should also take a peek at the notes for the new achievement system; AGS counts 400 achievements “with more to follow.” Enemy AI, loot tables, player-to-player trading, combat, crafting, and the UI also saw a dev pass.