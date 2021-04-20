Chris Metzen’s Auroboros: Coils of the Serpent Kickstarter funded in 11 minutes flat

Remember a month ago when former World of Warcraft VIP Chris Metzen announced a new Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting and book called Auroboros: Coils of the Serpent? It went up on Kickstarter this morning, and if you blinked, you missed the funding, as it took only 11 minutes to fund and is still going strong as it begins the stretch goal climb. The goal was $50,000, but it’s more than tripled that as I type this with well over a thousand backers already and a whole month to go.

A cool $25 gets you the digital version, but of course you want that $50 hardcover book too. The first stretch goal adds a lowbie starter adventure to everyone’s package regardless of tier; the second is an expanded spell list. It’s actually a pretty stunning book, exactly as detailed and glossy as you’d expect from somebody like Metzen. Have fun, D&D fans.