City of Heroes’ Homecoming buffs travel powers and adds tour guide missions in today’s i27p2 update

Back in March, we covered a new patch that had just gone in testing for the test server for City of Heroes’ Homecoming rogue servers. (Yes, emulators with proper test servers. It’s a weird period in the MMO genre.) Anyhow, that patch is finally live for all Homecoming players today, and it includes some hefty changes, most notable among them a huge update to the way travel powers work, plus the new tour guide missions that are tailor-made for badge junkies.

The so-called “Tour Guide Missions” hook into the existing alignment tip system to promote special missions that’ll help street sweepers collect exploration badges, for a total of 288 new exploration missions.

And as for the travel powers, well, you won’t feel compelled to skip them and use the freebie runs and jetpacks any more, as the original travel sets have been buffed to make them worth the power pick. They’ll stack with other movement powers; slotting will matter much more; and they’ll be way more powerful.

Definitely check out the patch notes, as there are several other tweaks buried in there, including changes to animation rooting, stealth powers, the map, LFG, and PvP.

Source: Homecoming
Homecoming is one of several (sets of) rogue servers for City of Heroes that arose in 2019 following the release of the game’s code into the wild. Homecoming is the largest, but there are plenty of others to check out if you like your servers with a different flavor. HC is also the server group that has been negotiating with NCsoft for some sort of legitimacy for the better part of the last two years, but there’s been no public news on that front except that they’re still ongoing and NCsoft hasn’t taken legal action on the more reputable servers.
Roger Christie

Excellent.

6 minutes ago