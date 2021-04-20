Warframe rolls out free skins and four weeks of 8th birthday celebrations

Even MOP’s MJ did a doubletake when Warframe announced its eighth anniversary celebrations last night. That’s because Warframe’s launch month is March, not April. Then again, Warframe is still technically in beta and never had a launch. Eh, dates are hard and who really cares when it’s an excuse for a party?

Yes, Warframe is rolling out the festivities this spring, for existing players and brand-new players on the Xbox Series X/S. In addition to the Call of the Tempestarii content that rolled out last week, multiple events and gifts await players, starting with a free Dex Rhino skin.

Week of April 19th: 2 Alerts and Weekend Credits Booster

Items – Dex Sybaris, Weapon Slot and Excalibur Dex Skin Week of April 26th: 2 Alerts and Weekend Affinity Booster

Items – Dex Dakra, Weapon Slot and Dex Nouchali Syandana Week of May 3rd: 2 Alerts and Weekend Credits Booster

Items – Dex Furis, Weapon Slot and Dex Liset Skin Week of May 10th: 3 Alerts and Weekend Affinity Booster

Items – Excalibur Dex in Action Glyph, Excalibur Dex Noggle, Dex Raksaka Armor