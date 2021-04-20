WoW Classic lets you store world buffs for later, pushes Burning Crusade beta forward

A late-cycle patch for WoW Classic hit the servers today with a couple of significant changes to how buffs work in the game. First of all, spell batching has been removed to make player abilities more snappy, and buffs are now prioritized to keep the most important ones on player characters if the buff limit is reached.

But the buzz is definitely loudest for the “Chronoboon Displacer,” an artifact that will let players store world buffs to use for later raids. This change was made so that players wouldn’t get the buff and then log out of the game entirely until the raid took place.

The devs also announced that the Burning Crusade Classic beta continues to expand: “We’ve enabled Battlegrounds and Arena Skirmishes on the Badge of Justice realm, allowing those activities to be tested at level 70 with template characters.”