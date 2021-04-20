WoW Classic lets you store world buffs for later, pushes Burning Crusade beta forward

A late-cycle patch for WoW Classic hit the servers today with a couple of significant changes to how buffs work in the game. First of all, spell batching has been removed to make player abilities more snappy, and buffs are now prioritized to keep the most important ones on player characters if the buff limit is reached.
But the buzz is definitely loudest for the “Chronoboon Displacer,” an artifact that will let players store world buffs to use for later raids. This change was made so that players wouldn’t get the buff and then log out of the game entirely until the raid took place.
The devs also announced that the Burning Crusade Classic beta continues to expand: “We’ve enabled Battlegrounds and Arena Skirmishes on the Badge of Justice realm, allowing those activities to be tested at level 70 with template characters.”
Im still shaking my head over this.
This “quality of life” fix is really just a bandaid to the core problem that players felt the need to run around getting world buffs before tackling raids and bosses.
I would have much preferred the “fix” to simply make it so that the world buffs simply didnt work in raids.
It’s a no win situation, really. The world buffs are part of Classic. People wanted Classic (or thought they did, anyway). Stop them from working in raids and you piss off a bunch of other people. Ultimately it doesn’t matter much anyway at this point, since almost everyone will be moving on to TBC where they’re irrelevant.
And really the world buff meta is in many ways a self-inflicted wound by the community. The content is so, so easy. Raiders really felt that 40 people spending 2 hours each getting world buffs was worth shaving 30 minutes off their raid night. It’s completely illogical and a complete waste of time, but min/maxing meta culture has just taken over.