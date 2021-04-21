Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood is ready for you to break it on the PTS

If you’re so eager to see Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood and update 30 aka ESO 7.0.0 that you’re willing to test it out, it’s your time to shine, as ZeniMax has opened the PTS with all the bells and whistles, including max-level copied test characters. You’ll be poking around the new companion system, new 12-person trial, outfit banking tweaks, endeavors, and the Oblivion portals themselves.

“Uncover the schemes of the Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon 800 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls IV. From the walls of the Imperial city of Leyawiin to the murky bogs of Shadowfen, explore the mysterious region of Blackwood and uncover the Daedric plot at its heart. You can also enter Oblivion Portals scattered throughout the region of Blackwood, fight your way to their heart, and shut down these mysterious Daedric constructs.”

Hardcore character builders should swing by the game’s subreddit, where there’s a lively discussion about the champion point stars that might influence changes to the test build.

MOP’s own Tamriel Infinium columnist Ben previewed the expanshachapter last week, finding the companion system to be not only the highlight of the content but impressive and useful to boot.

In other Elder Scrolls Online news, ZeniMax has posted a lore piece homing in on Mirri Elendis, the Hlaalu scholar who is one of the two initial companions that will be introduced with Blackwood.

With PTS opening please remember to be mindful of your story and quest spoilers! If you are streaming or sharing posts try to put a warning in the title so other players can avoid them. — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) April 20, 2021