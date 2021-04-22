Diablo Immortal is testing endgame content and the Crusader class in alpha

As you continue your grand quest to secure a phone to play the upcoming Diablo Immortal, Blizzard has moved the mobile game into its next phase of closed alpha testing.

Lead Designer Wyatt Cheng popped in for a short update on the alpha, saying that the team is starting to push into endgame content. This new phase includes the brand-new Crusader class, raises the level cap to 55, and adds mountain and tundra zones. The Cavern of Echoes dungeon opened up for business, Cheng said, with a powerful relic sitting in its depths.

Cheng also outlined the Cycle of Strife, an endgame team-based PvP system that pits the Immortals against the Shadows, and the Helliquary, a place where players can fight horribly tough bosses.

Stay awhile and listen to #DiabloImmortal's Lead Designer Wyatt Cheng, @candlesan, detail what's new in the Closed Alpha. 🛡 New Class – Crusader

🗻 New Zones & Dungeon

⚔️ Expansive Endgame Content Pre-Register: https://t.co/AY1Vn89lfk pic.twitter.com/EaRJgb9Nbx — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) April 21, 2021