Elite Dangerous Odyssey confirms a May 19 release date on PC

It looks like the progress being made in the Elite: Dangerous Odyssey alpha is moving at a predictable enough pace that Frontier Developments can announce when the expansion will release. A recent tweet confirms that the PC version of the Odyssey expansion will land on Wednesday, May 19th, to Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Frontier Store.

A post on the game’s forums further thanks players of the Odyssey alpha. “Your feedback during the alpha period has been invaluable and made this release date possible,” notes the post. “We’ll continue collecting your feedback throughout the upcoming alpha phase 4 and beyond launch as we work on further improvements and content updates.” On the subject of those alpha phases, we’ll report in from phase three soon, but in the meantime you can check out impressions of phases one and two.

