Fractured invites you to test its spring alpha. Yes, you.

As we noted yesterday, indie MMO sandbox Fractured is in the middle of its spring alpha run, with several big patches under its belt already. Chief among the tweaks have been a full pass on PvP, new character and city respecs, and a big upgrade for client performance that everyone should notice.

Wanna play? Dynamight Studios has kindly granted our community a stack of keys that’ll let you in to play in the test right now. Normally, it costs around €45/$54 to get into this phase, but these codes will get you in free, at least until the spring phase concludes (right now planned to end in early May). Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









174 keys left!

To redeem your code, you’ll need to register on the official site and then enter the code through the account menu. As Dynamight noted, these keys aren’t useful to resellers or hoarders since they grant access only to the current testing phase, so grab one only if you want to test in the next few weeks!

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!