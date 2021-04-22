New World talks up recently added PvP features, repeats desire to make PvP and PvE gameplay coexist

“New World offers both PvP and PvE gameplay, and balancing these two modes is as important to us as it is to many of you,” opens a dev blog shared by the devs at Amazon Games Studio, which then moves in to a synopsis of recently introduced PvP gameplay features and the overall vision for PvP in the game.
First and foremost, the devs once more express a desire to make “PvP and PvE gameplay not only coexist, but complement each other so players can bounce back and forth between focusing on PvP and PvE.” Incidentally, the team is also hoping to ensure that both styles of gameplay are equally rewarding while making PvP meaningful; readers will note this as something of a repeated message.
After that, the post goes into a bit more detail about the current build’s PvP offerings, specifically the addition of capture points in forts this month and the 20v20 Outpost Rush last month. The post then closes with promise of additional PvP gameplay additions post-launch, noting that “launch is just the beginning.”
PvP (burst) and PvE (sustained) damage profiles are completely orthogonal to one another. Trying to create mixed mode content is doomed to failure from the get go.
Skills must be segregated by mode. While they can share a name and aesthetics they must be functional for the damage profile. PvP is all about player skill. Anybody that tells you that PvP needs power progression is either naive or self-serving.
Mixing PvE objectives in PvP zones is just begging for a hard pass from your PvE players. Requiring PvE objectives (like instanced raids) to be completed for PvP bonuses is going to piss off your PvP players.
As a PvP oriented player this game is still a hard pass for me. Like they don’t even need to go back to the point where it was FFA flagging PvP or you could declare war on any guild and such let alone any kind of loot drop.
However simply put if I can go back to a 2012 era game like GW2 or even later with ESO and log in and get more open world PvP action then your game just isn’t a good PvP game. That’s the minimum bar. Some sort of open world area where you can go PvP and be rewarded for spending your time there like every other game mode.
Capturing forts is okay, but not great. The bigger, what should be obvious, concern based on past games is that stacking boosts for people encourages people to blob up on one faction. People are already inclined to do this in most games but when you reward it by game design it just makes the whole situation a lot worse.