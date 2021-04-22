New World talks up recently added PvP features, repeats desire to make PvP and PvE gameplay coexist

“New World offers both PvP and PvE gameplay, and balancing these two modes is as important to us as it is to many of you,” opens a dev blog shared by the devs at Amazon Games Studio, which then moves in to a synopsis of recently introduced PvP gameplay features and the overall vision for PvP in the game.

First and foremost, the devs once more express a desire to make “PvP and PvE gameplay not only coexist, but complement each other so players can bounce back and forth between focusing on PvP and PvE.” Incidentally, the team is also hoping to ensure that both styles of gameplay are equally rewarding while making PvP meaningful; readers will note this as something of a repeated message.

After that, the post goes into a bit more detail about the current build’s PvP offerings, specifically the addition of capture points in forts this month and the 20v20 Outpost Rush last month. The post then closes with promise of additional PvP gameplay additions post-launch, noting that “launch is just the beginning.”