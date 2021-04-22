Swords of Legends Online showcases a cosmetics-filled cash shop in livestream

There’s been a lot of show and tell coming out of Swords of Legends Online over the past week or so, first with trailers for all six of the game’s classes, then the release of pre-orders and beta buy-in details, and now with a developer livestream that’s offered a few more peeks at the western version of the game.

The footage in question was shared from the game’s current alpha build and started off with a look at the cash shop, which is broken up in to three parts: a Crimson Coin Shop with premium currency items; a Points Shop with unique cosmetics that can be bought with Points, which earned at a 1:1 ratio when purchasing Crimson Coin items; and a Crystal Dust shop with more mounts and cosmetics purchasable with Crystal Dust, which is earned from daily logins or completing in-game events.



A Reddit post compiled some additional highlights here, noting that cash shop items are entirely cosmetic, offering account-wide outfits, weapon skins, and mounts among other things. There will also be some form of battle pass, but there are currently no plans to sell things like character slots — everyone gets five slots total at launch, and as more classes are added players will get new character slots for free.

As for costs, weapons will run about 18€ (around $22) and mounts will cost between 20€ and 30€ ($24 and $36 respectively). Incidentally, the devs did note during the stream that the game’s upcoming beta build will also be the final form of the cash shop to lay out “all cards on the table.” That said, progress from beta will not carry over.

The rest of the stream offered a few quick rundowns of the game’s classes and specs, so for those who are curious about the nuts and bolts of SOLO’s classes without all of the sizzle reel flashiness can get those details in the embed below.