World of Warcraft opens up pre-orders for the Sylvanas novel

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
5
Mean elf.

Are you a World of Warcraft fan eager to get some more Sylvanas content? Really? Well, you’re an odd one, but you’re going to get what you want with the next tie-in novel for the game that’s now available for pre-order. World of Warcraft: Sylvanas is written by Christie Golden and as the title implies explores Sylvanas’ history from her early life up through her current state in the Shadowlands. Or more accurately, her state as of this writing; since the book releases November 9th, there will likely be more development as she sits as the final boss of the game’s next major raid.

Speaking of the game’s next major patch, we still don’t know much about the promised fight for the players against the Banshee Queen; what we do know now is that flying appears to be locked behind Chapter 3 of the patch’s covenant campaign, which should mean only two or three weeks to unlock flight across the Shadowlands when the patch finally goes live.

Source: Official Site, Wowhead
5
Sarah Cushaway

Literally No one:
Blizzrard: HERE’S MORE SLYVANAS LORE FOR YOU!!!!11111

31 minutes ago 
31 minutes ago
Reader
Danny Smith

You mean you don’t want to hear about the protagonist of the Warcraft IP?

30 minutes ago 
30 minutes ago
Reader
Thomas Koren

yea…christie golden writing more sylvanas fanfiction…just what we needed….

39 minutes ago 
39 minutes ago
Reader
Danny Smith

Feeling the spirit of Schlagg move me.

sylvanas poochie.jpg
42 minutes ago 
42 minutes ago
Reader
Patreon Donor
Loyal Patron
Schlag Sweetleaf

perfect:)

23 minutes ago 
23 minutes ago