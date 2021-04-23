ARK Survival Evolved merges its classic PvP clusters, announces a new Conquest season on April 27

PvP-loving players of ARK: Survival Evolved are seeing some fresh things to their portion of the game according to an announcement post on the game’s forums. Earlier this week, the A and B clusters of the game’s Classic PvP Clusters were merged, and next week will see the end of the current PvP season and the start of a new one.

The current season will end on Tuesday, April 27th, followed shortly after by the new Conquest PvP season on the same day. Players can look forward to double XP, taming, gathering, breeding, hatching, and raising rates compared to the other official servers, along with adjustments like the end of cave building, a reduction of scaling weapon damage, a maximum of 100 players per server with 25 players per tribe, and the addition of TEK components.

As for maps, the new season will let players fight it out on The Island, Scorched Earth, Ragnarok, Valguero, and The Center at the start of the season, with Aberration, Extinction, Genesis I, and Crystal Isles being added about a week later on May 7th.