Betawatch: Skydome offers closed beta signups ahead of April 27

Remember Skydome? You should; we just talked about it earlier this month! It’s a new sort of MOBA and tower defense hybrid from Gamigo. Anyhow, the game is starting its first closed beta test later this month on April 27th, and players can register now for a shot at getting into the closed beta. Don’t say we never told you.
Other beta news, in no particular order:
- Preorders are out in the wild for Swords of Legends Online and they’re asking for a $40 buy-in to get into the closed beta. It’s direct, at least.
- Curious about how things are going for Mortal Online 2? We’ve got a whole interview with the CEO of StarVault about just that.
- Fractured wants you for its spring alpha test. Yes, you. The person reading this right now. Absolutely you.
- Dual Universe has shifted its launch window to the middle of next year, which is surely somewhat disquieting for people hoping to see this sooner rather than later.
- By contrast, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis has announced a June launch for everyone.
And with that, we ride our beta ship into the night, asking you once again to check out our list of games in testing just below and let us know if something is missing or listed incorrectly in the comments! It’s a whole thing, you know?
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Open beta
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Crowfall: Closed beta
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Korean beta (fka Ascent Infinite Realm)
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Alpha, weekly test cycle
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
